Ireland

‘Steel collar’ fixed to worn bridge over M50 in south Dublin

Blackglen Bridge structure carries traffic over motorway, linking residential and commercial areas in Sandyford

Transport Infrastructure Ireland said the cost of the work was part of the authority’s overall maintenance programme and cost 'in the region of €400,000'. Photograph: Transport Infrastructure Ireland/Kevin McFeely Fly Media
Transport Infrastructure Ireland said the cost of the work was part of the authority’s overall maintenance programme and cost 'in the region of €400,000'. Photograph: Transport Infrastructure Ireland/Kevin McFeely Fly Media
Tim O'Brien
Thu Jun 18 2026 - 19:501 MIN READ

A custom-made steel collar has been fixed to the central pier of Blackglen road bridge over the M50 in south Co Dublin, after a routine inspection found the structure was showing wear.

Blackglen Bridge carries traffic over the M50 at Ballinteer near Junction 13 and links residential and commercial areas in Sandyford and the surrounding area.

The 97m-long, two‑span concrete bridge was constructed in 2000.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) said “during a principle inspection of Blackglen Bridge, wear was observed in the upper portion of the central pier. Following a more detailed special inspection, it was determined that structural strengthening would be required.”

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Structural engineers Roughan and O’Donovan and TII selected a custom-made, high‑strength, stainless‑steel collar, which TII confirmed has now been fitted to the central pillar.

TII spokesman Sean O’Neill said the cost of the work was part of the authority’s overall maintenance programme and cost “in the region of €400,000”.

O’Neill said the work “was to maintain the 120-year lifespan of a bridge structure which has taken significant daily usage over the last few decades”.

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Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien is an Irish Times journalist