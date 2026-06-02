Ireland

Male cyclist hospitalised after collision with car in Dublin

Man in his 50s seriously injured following incident in Cabra on Monday evening

23/08/'19 Gardai examine the scene tof a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a male pedestrian in his 50s on the Malahide Road this afternoon. The pedestrian was killed in the incident and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries....Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to the incident to come forward. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin
Jade Wilson
Tue Jun 02 2026 - 08:101 MIN READ

A man in his 50s is seriously injured in hospital following a crash involving a car and an e-bike in Dublin on Monday evening.

The incident occurred on Faussagh Avenue, Cabra, Dublin 7, at about 7.40pm on Monday

Emergency services attended the scene and the cyclist, a 50-year-old man, was taken to the Mater hospital with serious injuries.

The road has since reopened after the scene was examined.

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Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to the incident to come forward, including any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) from the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cabra Garda station on 01 666 7400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

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