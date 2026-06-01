Mould, cockroaches and toilets in bedrooms found by direct provision inspectors

Severe mould, a cockroach infestation and a bathroom doubling up as a bedroom were some of the issues encountered recently by inspectors of direct provision centres.

Newly published reports from inspections this year flagged hazards across many international protection accommodation centres such as the use of extension leads, the charging of electric scooters and bikes, and food being stored and consumed in bedrooms.

An examination of Corville House in Roscrea, Co Tipperary, in January found leaks and “severe mould” in several bedrooms that required urgent treatment and reallocation of residents. The inspector warned against the use of a bathroom as a bedroom and said some bedrooms were overcrowded or too small even for single occupancy. There was also evidence of drug and alcohol use in one room.

The former guest house had 262 single and family residents when inspected.

An inspector of the Grand Hotel in Co Wicklow, with capacity for 130 residents, found “severe” mould in a “high number” of bedrooms and ensuites that have been “allowed to fall into significant disrepair”. “Massive holes” were seen in ceilings when the property was examined in March. The report notes some of the rooms seemed to be overcrowded, while there were toilets and showers that were broken or leaking and unusable.

Ceilings in need of repair at the Grand Hotel, Co Wicklow. Photograph: Department of Justice

Mould in bathrooms at the Grand Hotel in Co Wicklow. Photograph: Department of Justice

The inspector said the ceilings needed to be immediately repaired as the plaster was “about to fall”. All areas needed to be properly treated for mould, the report says. The inspector noted the centre was under new management and undergoing changes, with contractors lined up to complete extensive works within weeks of the March inspection.

An inspector of the Hearns Hotel in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, arrived last January to find a room locked down because of a cockroach infestation. The inspector said the family living there had been relocated to another room so the place could be fumigated, which had not at that stage occurred.

Mould at the Hearns Hotel in Clonmel. Photograph: Department of Justice

Home to 58 people mostly in families, the former hotel was found to have roof leaks in the kitchen, stairwells and some bedrooms. A full, urgent assessment of the roof was advised.

Several of the bedrooms had “massive” mould issues requiring immediate attention, while all communal surfaces and floors needed a “deep clean”, the report says. Management should provide residents with extra storage space so their rooms can be decluttered, the inspector said.

Mould at Corville House, Roscrea. Image: Department of Justice

Housing 28 single men, the San Giovanni centre in Slane, Co Meath, had some “serious” mould and damp issues when checked in January. The inspector said there was overcrowding because the centre was accommodating three residents more than its contract covered.

Mould at the San Giovanni centre in Co Meath. Photograph: Department of Justice

Mould at the Travelodge at Dublin Airport. Photograph: Department of Justice

There also was “significant” damp and mould in several bathrooms and a bedroom at the Travelodge in Dublin Airport, which was accommodating 161 residents in March.

An inspector who attended at the centre, part of the Tifco hotel group, said residents in one room needed to be moved due to mould, while vacant rooms should also be used so mouldy areas can be treated as a priority. A significant number of rooms had threadbare and stained carpets that needed cleaning or replacement, the inspector said.

There were several centres commended for being very well run, including Ballisodare Apartments in Co Sligo. An inspector of the facility said all residents were treated with respect and dignity, and the manager was working hard to maintain high standards.

The Crowne Plaza Hotel at Dublin Airport, which houses international protection applicants while continuing to operate as a hotel, was reported to be a “very good facility” that was well managed.

Abbeyville House in Co Cork was also a “well-run operation” where the manager and staff treated residents properly and sorted issues promptly, an inspector wrote.