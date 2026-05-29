Ireland

Rail passengers warned of ‘significant delays’ following ‘major’ signal fault

Dart, Northern commuters line, Phoenix Park tunnel, Rosslare and Sligo line all affected

Services were suspended for a short time Friday morning but are now operating again. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
Services were suspended for a short time Friday morning but are now operating again. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
Sarah Burns
Fri May 29 2026 - 09:521 MIN READ

A number of Irish Rail services are experiencing delays on Friday morning due to an earlier “major” signal fault.

Services were suspended for a short time but are now operating again, though passengers have been warned of “significant delays” and alterations to routes.

Significant Dart closures for rail works to disrupt bank holiday travel in Dublin ]

Irish Rail says the services currently experiencing delays are: the Dart (45 minutes), the Northern commuter line (37 minutes), the Phoenix Park tunnel (40 minutes), Rosslare (30 minutes) and Sligo line (34 minutes).

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