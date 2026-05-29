Rail passengers warned of ‘significant delays’ following ‘major’ signal fault

Services were suspended for a short time Friday morning but are now operating again. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

A number of Irish Rail services are experiencing delays on Friday morning due to an earlier “major” signal fault.

Services were suspended for a short time but are now operating again, though passengers have been warned of “significant delays” and alterations to routes.

[ Significant Dart closures for rail works to disrupt bank holiday travel in DublinOpens in new window ]

Irish Rail says the services currently experiencing delays are: the Dart (45 minutes), the Northern commuter line (37 minutes), the Phoenix Park tunnel (40 minutes), Rosslare (30 minutes) and Sligo line (34 minutes).