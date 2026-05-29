Blood transfusion service makes appeal for donors with supplies ‘critically’ low

A text sent to donors said that 1,500 units of blood needed to be collected in the service’s D’Oiler Street clinic in the two weeks either side of the June Bank Holiday. Photograph: iStock

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) has sought donor support in order restore the national blood supply to seven days of stock.

The service has said that its current supply is “critically” at less than three days and the number of appointments is low.

A text sent to donors said that 1,500 units of blood needed to be collected in the service’s D’Oiler Street clinic in the two weeks either side of the June Bank Holiday.

Mirenda O’Donovan, a spokeswoman for the IBTS, said: “We expect that people are busy in May with a combination of midterm breaks, communions, confirmations, exams season, the start of the holiday season and good weather.”

O’Donovan said, “demand did not reduce during this period” which resulted in a “mismatch”.

The national supply previously hit its lowest level this year last month with just over a two-day supply of O positive.

O positive and A positive blood types make up three quarters of the patient profiles in Irish hospitals.

O’Donovan said that “managing demand and shortages is part and parcel of the business” and that donor availability often depends on the season.

Coming up to the bank holiday, clinics can be presented with challenges. The IBTS typically schedules extra Sunday clinics the week before and after a bank holiday to maintain supply levels.

Only 3 per cent of the population are blood donors but it is estimated 1 in 4 people will need a blood transfusion at some point in their lives.

The IBTS needs to collect over 3,200 units of blood every week to maintain the national blood supply.

O’Donovan said that while no wider appeal will be made for donors, currently supply levels are being “closely monitored” by the IBTS.

Those interested in giving blood can ring 1800 731137 to book the earliest possible appointment or go online to giveblood.ie.