Perez Hilton hospitalised after harming himself on TikTok livestream

The celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has been hospitalised after livestreaming footage of himself self-harming on TikTok.

Emergency services were seen outside Hilton’s home in Miami on Tuesday night after concerned members of the public reported seeing Hilton harm himself in a graphic video streamed live on TikTok. Hilton’s TikTok account was suspended minutes later.

In a statement to media on Tuesday, the Miami-Dade sheriff’s office did not name Hilton but confirmed they were attending a scene after receiving reports from the public about a man “livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media”.

Outside the house they met members of his family and chose to “tactically disengage” while monitoring the situation, the statement read.

“In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritise de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication,” the Miami-Dade sheriff’s office said.

“Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilising crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimise the risk of injury to the individual, deputies and the public.”

The man was alone in his home during the time of the livestream, deputies confirmed.

Later on Tuesday, the Miami-Dade sheriff’s office said that the unnamed man had been “safely recovered and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention”.

Hilton’s managers, Dante Rusciolelli and Rebekah Kochan, told TMZ in a joint statement that they were “aware of the concerning content circulating online involving our client, Perez Hilton”.

“At this time, we have not been able to make direct contact with him, despite our ongoing efforts to reach him,” they said. “Our primary concern is Perez’s health and wellbeing, as well as the wellbeing of his family. Until we have confirmed information, we will not speculate or comment further. We appreciate everyone’s concern and ask that his privacy be respected during this time.”

Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira jnr, rose to fame in the mid-2000s for his caustic celebrity commentary on his self-titled blog. While it was hugely popular for a time, its popularity eventually declined and Hilton moved his career into reality television and podcasting. In June he announced he had moved with his three young children from Las Vegas to Miami. – Guardian