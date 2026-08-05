More than 120,000 people expected at this year’s Dublin Horse Show

Sarah Day from East Sussex, England, with Shetland pony Firle Lord Edmund at the RDS during final preparations on Tuesday for this year's Dublin Horse Show. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

More than 120,000 people, alongside 1,600 horses and ponies, are expected to pass through the RDS in Ballsbridge this week for the 151st Dublin Horse Show.

Running from Wednesday to Sunday, this year’s rebranded Gallagher Dublin Horse Show will be the first to benefit from the redeveloped and newly renamed Laya Arena.

A major element of the €52 million development is the new Anglesea Stand, which was completed this year.

The former RDS Arena has a capacity of more than 20,000, with this year’s horse show being its first big event since the redevelopment and renaming.

Announcing the naming rights partnership with the RDS and Leinster Rugby late last year, Laya healthcare said the multipurpose arena would be a “premier destination for sport, music and live entertainment”.

Leinster Rugby, which has signed a 25-year agreement to use the stadium for home games, is expected to return to hosting matches at the site in September.

Before then, some 1,600 horses and ponies are set to compete across 160 classes and competitions at this year’s horse show, including in showjumping, showing, performance and breeding.

It will also mark the 100th Nations’ Cup of Ireland for the Aga Khan Trophy, which will take place on Friday. Ireland finished third last year, behind Germany and winner the Netherlands.

The Rolex Grand Prix of Ireland is set to take place on Sunday. It has a total prize fund of €1 million this year, the largest ever in Irish equestrian sport.

Meanwhile, the €10,000 prize for the winner of the best-dressed competition will be awarded on Thursday

Speaking at the launch of this year’s event, Paul Kelly, chief executive of the RDS, said it was a “cornerstone” of Ireland’s equestrian industry, adding that it reinforced Dublin’s reputation as a “leading global destination for major international events”.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Ray McAdam said it made a “real and valuable contribution to our local economy”.

“Each summer, it brings visitors from across Ireland and around the world to our city, filling Dublin with energy, excitement and international attention,” he said.