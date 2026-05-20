Man (30s) dies in hospital following assault in Blanchardstown

A man in his 30s has died following an assault in Blanchardstown earlier this week.

Two males in their mid-teens, who were arrested as part of the investigation, have now been charged.

They are due to appear before Dublin District Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon.

The assault had left the Dubliner in a critical condition in hospital and he died there earlier today.

The man, who was believed to be from nearby Castleknock, was found unresponsive on Mill Lane, Blanchardstown, at about 4.30pm on Sunday.

Gardaí believed from the outset he had been attacked by more than one person and were working on a definite line of inquiry in recent days as the investigation progressed.

The coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been notified and a postmortem will be arranged.

Investigating gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. Gardaí say they are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who travelled on Mill Lane, either on foot or by car, between 4pm and 5pm on 17th May.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.