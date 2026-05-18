Disabled woman left ‘extremely stressed’ after prosthetic legs lost on flights from Brazil

Sara Ribeiro: 'We have to talk about how the law won’t protect disabled passengers enough.' Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

A disabled woman was left “extremely stressed” and unable to work without her prosthetic legs after her bag went missing on flights between Brazil and Ireland.

Sara Ribeiro, who is from Brazil and has lived in Dublin for 10 years, travelled from São Paulo and London Heathrow and then on to Dublin.

She arrived into Dublin on Monday to find that the bag with the two prosthetic legs was not there.

Ribeiro, an English teacher who lives in Phibsborough, said she spent five days trying to track down her bag and in the meantime she could not work.

The bag she checked in at São Paulo was destined to go through to Dublin without her picking it up at Heathrow Airport.

She rang British Airways/Iberia and was told her bag had ended up in Madrid and would be with her within 48 to 72 hours.

As it turned out, the bag had been misplaced at São Paulo airport by the South American carrier, LATAM.

Ribeiro lost her left leg at the age of 18 when she was hit by a truck in Brazil. The two prosthetic legs, one she usually wears and a replacement, had been repaired in Brazil.

Cases involving medical devices and accessibility should be treated with much more urgency and care by airlines — Sara Ribeiro

“For days, I’ve had almost no communication from the airline and I’ve been extremely stressed trying to track the bag alone,” she said.

“I finally received information that it may return to Dublin, but the uncertainty and lack of support has been overwhelming.”

Sara Ribeiro's bag was lost by an airline with two of her prosthetic legs inside. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Ribeiro said she avoids wearing the leg on long haul flights as it hurts because of sitting down for long periods. She has a wooden leg she uses for walking short distances, such as on the plane.

The bag eventually arrived on Friday evening.

“I feel like cases involving medical devices and accessibility should be treated with much more urgency and care by airlines,” she said.

“I feel like we have to talk about how the law won’t protect disabled passengers enough. This is something that I have had to deal with my whole life.”

LATAM has been approached for a comment.