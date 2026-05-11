‘The loss is immeasurable’: Theatre costume business destroyed by Waterford fire

Pictures from inside Waterford Business Park show large scale damage from a fire on Saturday, May 9th

One of Ireland’s most important costume businesses has been destroyed in a fire in Waterford, which also badly damaged the Old Jute Factory.

The Nomac Productions warehouse, in what is now known as the Tycor Business Centre, contained more than 50,000 costumes extensively used in the theatre, film and TV sectors.

Many cannot be replaced, according to owner Blánaid MacCann who has run the business for 38 years.

Earlier this year, MacCann was awarded the Waterford News & Star green room lifetime achievement award.

On the company’s Facebook page, MacCann wrote that the fire “has caused devastation to Nomac Productions that has left our building in ruins.

“We are yet to learn the full extent of the damage, but we know that the loss we have suffered is immeasurable.”

She said the costumes included items handmade by the company and historical clothing, held memories from all the times they had been worn.

“We are simply devastated. We don’t yet know what this means for Nomac Productions, and we will be figuring out those steps over the coming weeks. We know that this will be as confusing and scary for us as it is for all of you,” she said.

[ ‘A lifetime’s work down the drain’: Businessman’s premises destroyed by Waterford fireOpens in new window ]

“However, we know that Nomac Productions is so much more than the warehouse and workroom we have lost.

“It is our amazing clients who have trusted us with their visions for over 40 years. It is the endlessly talented and committed staff that have brought Nomac to life.”

The fire at the old Jute factory at Tycor in Waterford city. Photograph: Waterford City and County Council

The costumes were leased to local theatre companies, pantomimes in Dublin and television and film productions.

Meanwhile, other local business owners were counting the cost of the fire. Andrew Hepburn, founder of DG Foods, a wholesale supplier to restaurants and cafes, said it had resulted in a “lifetime’s work down the drain in minutes”.

Paul Hearne, owner of the Celtic Warrior Martial Arts Club, said he feared his business had been lost.

Fire investigators have now found asbestos in the ruins of the building

He said he was afraid the floor mats, which cost between €4,000 and €5,000, had been destroyed along with kick-shields, focus-mitts and uniforms.

“Devastation is one of the few words I’ll be using. You can’t really put into words the emotions I’m processing at the moment. I’m trying to regroup and rebuild.”

Fire investigators have now found asbestos in the ruins of the building, which was home to 40 small and medium sized enterprises. Many have been badly damaged or completely destroyed.

The Old Jute Factory, which once employed 600 people in Waterford city, closed in December 1974. It opened as a business park in 1999.

The former Jute factory premises is in proximity to homes and residential areas.

The fire broke out close to Walsh Park, where the Munster hurling championship game between Waterford and Cork was coming to an end, with large flames visible.

Fire investigators found the asbestos-containing materials in the debris. Some debris may have been deposited on surrounding footpaths and roadways.

A specialist contractor has been appointed to conduct a precautionary clean-up of the affected external areas, and an independent asbestos consultancy has been appointed to monitor the environment throughout the remediation works.

Air monitoring conducted on Sunday did not detect elevated asbestos fibre concentrations in the air. However, the public are advised to avoid the area as operations continue, and public health advice remains.

Residents have been told to close all windows, doors and vents. They have also been told not to touch or remove any debris, ash or soot particles.