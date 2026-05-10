Public asked to avoid area after large fire in Waterford city

The fire at the old Jute factory at Tycor in Waterford city. Photograph: Waterford City and County Council

Investigations are under way after a large fire broke out in a Waterford city industrial estate on Saturday evening.

The blaze told hold in the old Jute factory in the Tycor business park area of the city around 6.30pm, surrounded by a number of homes and businesses.

Scores of firefighters from several fire units from the city and surrounding towns of Dungarvan, Dunmore East, Portlaw and Tramore attended the scene and worked through the night to bring the blaze under control.

Firefighters remained at the scene on Sunday morning as they continued to dampen down the area and monitor smouldering sections which may be at risk of reigniting.

Waterford City and County Council advised the public to avoid the area around the commercial premises and those living and working in the area to keep windows and doors closed.

Nearby residents were evacuated while electricity and gas supplies to surrounding buildings and homes were turned off as a precaution. Gardaí said no injuries have been reported.

The blaze broke out close to Walsh Park, where the Munster Hurling Championship game between Waterford and Cork was coming to an end, with large flames visible.

Waterford City and County Council in a statement said on Sunday morning that the fire had been brought under control. “No casualties have been reported. However, the building has been extensively damaged and fire service operations continue at the site this morning,” it said. “Waterford City and County Council is advising members of the public to avoid the area as operations continue.”

Traffic restrictions remain in place.

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The cause of the fire is not known but gardaí, the local authority and fire services are investigating.

DG Foods, one of the businesses impacted by the extensive fire, in a statement thanked “well wishers and all emergency crews from Waterford city fire station (and surrounding areas), Waterford Garda for their battle to try and save our storage unit and our original store in Tycor Business centre for the last 20 years”.

The Hepburn family, which runs DG Foods, said the fire was “a blip in our business and a major setback, but thank god there have been no injuries as far as we know”.

Local Sinn Féin TD Conor D McGuinness added that his thoughts were with the firefighters who battled the blaze and all the residents and businesses nearby dealing with smoke, power disruption and “very real anxiety”.

McGuinness said: “There is concern locally around air quality and possible asbestos risks. Please follow the advice to avoid the area and stay indoors with windows and doors shut if smoke is nearby.”