Pressure grows on Government over Aughinish Alumina as dozens of MEPs demand export ban

The aluminium oxide refinery in Co Limerick is located close to the Shannon-estuary towns of Foynes and Askeaton and is owned by Rusal, a Russian company. Photograph: Alan Betson

Pressure is growing on the Government to prevent the export of Irish-made alumina to Russia, with dozens of MEPs demanding the European Commission take action.

Most of the representatives calling for a ban come from the European People’s Party (EPP) and Renew Europe, which count Coalition partners Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil as members.

It follows an Irish Times investigation, carried out in co-operation with the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, that found the Aughinish Alumina plant in Co Limerick is shipping vast amounts of alumina to smelters in Russia where it is used to make aluminium.

This aluminium is then sold to trading company ASK, which supplies dozens of Russian arms manufacturers, according to leaked financial documents.

Citing the investigation, European Parliament vice-president Pina Picierno wrote to the commission on Wednesday asking if alumina will be included in the next sanctions package targeting Russia over its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

“It is unacceptable that, while the EU funds Ukraine’s defence, a Russian-owned company operates undisturbed within a member state, supplying the Kremlin’s military industry,” Picierno wrote.

An investigation by @IrishTimes and @OCCRP revealed that the Aughinish Alumina refinery, located in Ireland and owned by the Russian group Rusal, exports growing quantities of alumina to Russian smelters in Siberia.

The material is processed into aluminium and sold to over 100… pic.twitter.com/D4PxEzvfQV — Pina Picierno (@pinapic) May 6, 2026

Successive Irish governments have lobbied internationally to ensure Aughinish remains exempt from sanctions targeting Russia, citing the need to protect jobs in the Shannon area.

The plant, which is owned by the Russian metals giant Rusal, employs almost 1,000 people, with another 1,000 working in supporting companies.

Picierno asked the commission if the State’s lobbying is compatible with the principle of “sincere co-operation” outlined in the Treaty on the European Union.

Separately, a group of 39 MEPs wrote to high representative for foreign affairs Kaja Kallas and European Commissioner for trade Maroš Šefčovič demanding that the EU stop the “export of aluminium agreements to the Russian defence industry” and further review the findings of the investigation.

The MEPs come from 12 countries, including France, Germany, Denmark and Poland.

Seventeen of the MEPs come from the Renew Europe group that includes Fianna Fáil. Eleven come from the EPP, of which Fine Gael is a member. However, no Irish MEPs signed the letter.

It is irresponsible how companies like Aughinish Alumina operate in Europe while simultaneously aiding the Russian arms industry. Therefore, on March 27, I sent a letter to High Rep Kallas and Commissioner Šefčovič. I am still waiting for a reply. 👇 https://t.co/t8EK6ILAtl pic.twitter.com/DqFryPGFVB — Bart Groothuis (@bgroothuis) May 7, 2026

Polish MEP Arkadiusz Mularczyk has also written to the commission asking if alumina will be sanctioned and noting that Australia has already banned its export to Russia.

The Belgian government has said it wants to see alumina included as part of the next sanctions package, with the country’s foreign affairs minister, Maxime Prévot, calling for “loopholes” in the sanctions regime to be closed.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin previously announced that the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Enterprise were carrying out investigations following the revelations.

This week, a spokesman for the Department of Enterprise declined to provide an update on the investigations, stating: “The department does not comment on individual ongoing cases or investigations.”

Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke also declined to answer a parliamentary question this week on whether his department received any advice on the risks of supplying alumina to Russia. Burke said alumina is not sanctioned by the EU and export to Russia is not restricted.

Speaking last month, EU sanctions envoy David O’Sullivan said that if it is proven that Irish alumina is being used for Russian military equipment, the company will have to take action, or alumina may have to be included in future sanctions regimes.

Aughinish Alumina previously responded to the investigation, saying it operates “in strict compliance with all applicable European Union laws, including sanctions, export control measures and trade regulations”. It said it has “implemented a robust sanctions compliance and due diligence framework covering its entire supply chain”.