Fears mount that Munster TU students’ personal data compromised in cyberattack

Students at Munster Technological University have been warned to remain vigilant after a cybersecurity incident affecting its systems.

Munster Technological University (MTU) has been hit by a global cybersecurity incident, with students placed on “heightened alert” over concerns their personal information may have been compromised.

In a statement, MTU said that earlier this week, Instructure, a US-based education technology company and the provider of Canvas, the Learning Management System (LMS) used by MTU, reported it had experienced a cybersecurity incident affecting universities and students worldwide.

“Munster Technological University has since been informed by Instructure that MTU is one of the institutions impacted by this global cybersecurity incident,” it said.

“MTU is engaging with Instructure to understand the nature and extent of any potential impact on the University community. We are communicating directly with students and staff and advising them to remain vigilant, particularly in relation to suspicious emails, links or attachments.”

Meanwhile, MTU students who study at their six campuses in Cork and Kerry have received an email about the global cybersecurity incident.

The email to 18,000 full-time and part-time students reads: “The relevant data is described as appearing to include personal information.”

Nothing further is known at this stage. The Canvas system remains safe to use, it said.

“However, you should be on heightened alert to possible scam emails and be vigilant when opening links or attachments.”

The students were also informed that they will receive additional information about the incident.