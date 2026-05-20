Man (20s) dies in Co Carlow crash

The scene of the fatal crash in Co Carlow is closed for a technical examination

A man in his 20s has died in a car crash in Co Carlow.

The single-vehicle incident occurred at Ballytiglea on the R702 between Borris and Goresbridge at 6.20am on Wednesday.

The driver was the sole occupant of the car.

The road is closed for examination by gardaí, and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, especially those who may have footage and were travelling on the road between 5.30am and 6.30am on Wednesday.

They can contact Carlow Garda station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.