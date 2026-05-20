Ireland

Man (20s) dies in Co Carlow crash

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to incident between Borris and Goresbridge on Wednesday morning

The scene of the fatal crash in Co Carlow is closed for a technical examination
The scene of the fatal crash in Co Carlow is closed for a technical examination
Wed May 20 2026 - 10:211 MIN READ

A man in his 20s has died in a car crash in Co Carlow.

The single-vehicle incident occurred at Ballytiglea on the R702 between Borris and Goresbridge at 6.20am on Wednesday.

The driver was the sole occupant of the car.

The road is closed for examination by gardaí, and diversions are in place.

READ MORE

Pádraig O’Hora and Irish team reach the summit of Everest

‘He gets a bit of enjoyment out of the power’: Is this man now Ireland’s most powerful civil servant?

Trump accuses his opponents of treason. But it’s clear who the real traitor is

‘An older man was chatting up my date, I’m humiliated and reluctant to let it go’

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, especially those who may have footage and were travelling on the road between 5.30am and 6.30am on Wednesday.

They can contact Carlow Garda station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter