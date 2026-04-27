Tributes paid to TG4 journalist Barraí Mescall following death in Cork

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has expressed his sadness at the death of Barraí Mescall of TG4 whom he described as an “institution in journalism”, particularly in the Cork area.

Mescall died in the presence of his family at the Mercy University Hospital in Cork city on Friday.

The Taoiseach said Mescall was “an outstanding Gaeilgeoir” who had a particular interest in traditional music.

“He covered many national programmes as well. A journalist in the old school, of the old school, who always revelled in getting the scoop, and getting the exclusive.

“A decent man, a very sound person, and to Jo and his family, we extend our deepest sympathies. He will be a loss to his journalistic colleagues and to the world of journalism.”

Tánaiste Simon Harris said Mescall was a dedicated voice in Irish journalism and broadcasting in Cork and nationally.

“His contribution to radio and public service broadcasting will be fondly remembered as will his tireless advocacy for the Irish language and culture. My condolences to his family and friends and all those who knew him. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Meanwhile, Mescall, who was late of Rochestown and Lower Killeens in Cork, had retired from his role as a journalist for Nuacht TG4. He was also well known for his work with RTÉ News and with RTÉ Radio Cork.

Mescall is survived by his partner Jo Cronin, his siblings Finola, Margot and Hugh, his nieces, nephews and extended family, Lilibeth Horne and family and Dan and Aideen Cronin and family. He was predeceased by his parents John and Esther and his sister Clare.

His requiem mass will take place at 11am on Tuesday in the Church of the Most Precious Blood in Clogheen, Co Cork, with his funeral taking place privately afterwards. Mourners can make donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to the Irish Heart Foundation.

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