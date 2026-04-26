Two babies evacuated by officers when car exploded outside Northern Ireland police station

The Police Service of Northern Ireland asked people to avoid the area following reports of a car explosion. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Two babies were being taken to safety by officers when a hijacked car exploded outside a Co Antrim police station on Saturday night, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said.

At a press conference in Belfast on Sunday, Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton praised the bravery of police officers who “immediately and courageously ran into danger, placing themselves in harm’s way, and evacuated nearby homes”.

They were in the process of evacuating residents when the hijacked car “exploded, engulfing the vehicle in flames and sending debris in all directions”.

An “early working hypothesis” is that dissident republican group the New IRA “may well be” responsible, he said.

On Sunday morning the remnants of the burnt-out car could be seen against the perimeter of Dunmurry police station.

A security operation is ongoing, and residents in the Kingsway area remain out of their homes, with people asked to avoid the area.

Forensic officers gather evidence at the scene of a reported car explosion near Dunmurry police station. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Speaking to reporters, Singleton said “many of you will have seen ... what’s left of the vehicle and the absolute devastation of the scene.

“This clearly demonstrates that what this type of device may have lacked in terms of its sophistication and scale, it more than made up for in its reckless unpredictability.

“For a device like this to have been deployed against police, and in such close proximity to the public, was idiotic. It was absolute madness,” he said.

He said that shortly after 10.50pm on Saturday, a delivery driver’s car was hijacked in the Twinbrook area of west Belfast and a gas cylinder placed in the boot of the vehicle.

The delivery driver was ordered to drive his car to Dunmurry police station.

“The vehicle was abandoned outside the front of the station and police personnel immediately activated the station’s attack alarm,” Singleton said.

“Police officers immediately and courageously ran into danger, placing themselves in harm’s way, and evacuated nearby homes to protect the community.

“A number of residents, including two babies, were being taken to safety by officers when the device exploded, engulfing the vehicle in flames and sending debris in all directions.”

He said the quick actions of police had “clearly saved lives” ad it was “nothing short of miraculous” that nobody had been injured.

He said his thoughts were with “all those affected by this cowardly attack, the delivery driver for whom this will have been an extremely traumatic experience, residents who are still unable to return to their homes, our courageous officers and of course their families, who will be grateful their loved ones are safe, but will undoubtedly have been left shaken by the ordeal”.

An attempted murder investigation has been launched, and he appealed for anyone with information, especially those who may have seen the hijacked vehicle in Twinbrook before 11pm, to contact police.

Anyone with information about those responsible is urged to report it to the police on 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

The attack has been widely condemned, including by Northern Ireland’s First Minister and the UK government.

Singleton said he welcomed and echoed that condemnation and said police were “grateful for the support that’s been shown to us today”.

It is the second attack on a police station in Northern Ireland within weeks.

Last month, a delivery driver was hijacked, a device placed in the boot of his car, and ordered to drive it to Lurgan police station in Co Armagh.

Around 100 residents were evacuated and a controlled explosion was carried out.

Police said it was “highly likely” dissident republicans were responsible.

Brendan Mullan, the chairman of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s (PSNI) oversight body, condemned those responsible for the attack.

“This explosive device was sent to kill officers and cause maximum harm in an attack which was in the heart of a residential area,” Mullan said.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said those behind the attack “speak for absolutely no-one”.

She posted on social media: “They have no vision, no support, and have nothing to offer our society. Our communities deserve peace. No-one is going to deny our young people and future generations that. We will keep progressing and we will keep moving forward to a better future.”

DUP leader Gavin Robinson described the reports as “deeply concerning”.

He said: “If this was another attempt by dissident republicans to intimidate communities and target the police, then it must be met with the full force of the law.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said he was “appalled” by the incident.

“This was a shameless and cowardly attack on the brave men and women who work so hard to keep our communities safe in Northern Ireland,” he said.

Sinn Féin MP for Belfast West Paul Maskey said in a statement: “Those involved represent no one, are void of support and have nothing to offer our society.

Brendan Mullan: 'This explosive device was sent to kill officers and cause maximum harm.' Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

“They should get off the backs of our communities who want to live in peace and continue moving forward to a better future.”

People Before Profit MLA for Belfast West Gerry Carroll said the bomb had caused confusion, uncertainty and fear in the area. “Thankfully, nobody has been seriously injured but it could have been a different story altogether with this completely reckless action.”

Party councillor for the area, Michael Collins, added: “For all the deep and real problems that exist in our community, like poverty, inequality and state repression, planting car bombs to explode in a public place offers not a single shred of hope or positive change to people.”

“The people of West Belfast don’t want car bombs in their area – nowhere does. This must end.”

Additional reporting – PA