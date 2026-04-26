Ireland

Security alert in Dunmurry after car ‘explosion’ outside Northern Ireland police station

Homes in the area, on the outskirts of Belfast, have been evacuated

The Police Service of Northern Ireland asked people to avoid the area following reports of a car explosion. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
The Police Service of Northern Ireland asked people to avoid the area following reports of a car explosion. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Sun Apr 26 2026 - 08:001 MIN READ

A security alert is under way in Dunmurry in Northern Ireland after reports of a car explosion outside a police station.

Homes in the area, which is on the outskirts of Belfast, have been evacuated and members of the public have been advised to avoid the scene.

Sinn Féin Assembly member for the area Danny Baker expressed concern in a post on social media.

“There have been reports of an explosion close to the Dunmurry police station,” he said.

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“I would ask anyone travelling in that direction to avoid the area and if residents need support, to get in touch.

“At this stage, there is very little information, and I hope no-one is hurt.”

In a statement, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said: “Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Kingsway area of Dunmurry this morning, Sunday April 26.

“Members of the public are asked to avoid the area. Cordons are in place and an evacuation operation is under way.

“An update will follow in due course.”

Last month an explosive device that police described as “crude but viable” was at the centre of an attempted attack on another PSNI station in Northern Ireland.

A delivery driver was forced at gunpoint to transport the device to Lurgan police station in an incident blamed on dissident republicans.

The device did not explode on that occasion. - PA

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