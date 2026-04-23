Ireland

Work resumes on national children’s hospital site following evacuation

Contractor Bam says no injuries reported after ‘localised heat source activated’ part of sprinkler system

Hundreds of workers from Bam and various other contractors are in the final stages of the multibillion-euro project. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins
Hundreds of workers from Bam and various other contractors are in the final stages of the multibillion-euro project. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins
Thu Apr 23 2026 - 16:561 MIN READ

Work at the site of the new national children’s hospital in Dublin has resumed after an evacuation on Wednesday.

It is understood the evacuation was prompted by a fire but that the damage is not considered substantial.

In a statement, lead contractor Bam said no injuries were reported.

Bam said “a localised heat source activated” part of the sprinkler system on Wednesday, resulting in “water discharge”.

READ MORE

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill unable to confirm when new national children’s hospital will open

€40,000 for a bungalow in Nenagh? Ryder Cup brings wishful thinking from the locals

Caution over opening of children’s hospital is welcome

The most expensive children’s hospital in the world

It added: “As a precaution and in line with standard procedures, the building was evacuated and emergency services attended.

“There were no injuries reported.

“The situation was quickly brought under control and is currently under review.”

Hundreds of workers from Bam and various other contractors are in the final stages of the multibillion-euro project.

A spokesman for Bam said “no impact to the overall project timeline is anticipated”. – PA

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter