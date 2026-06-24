Health service recorded deficit of €400m to end of May, committee hears

The health service has recorded a financial deficit of about €400m from the start of the year to the end of May, the chief executive of the HSE has said.

Anne O’Connor told the Oireachtas Health Committee on Wednesday there was a significant overspend in its pay budget.

She said the largest deficits were in the country’s acute hospitals, which were seeing “unrelenting demand”.

However, O’Connor said there were indications measures put in place in April by the HSE to deal with overspending were beginning to take effect.

She said the growth in the deficit, which stood at €250 million at the end of March, had slowed.

“Demand-led pressures, inflationary costs, demographic growth and the ongoing requirement to sustain and expand services are all contributing to our financial challenge.

This is not unique to Ireland – health systems internationally are facing similar pressures. We continue to place a very significant focus on financial management and value for money. This includes strengthened controls, prioritisation of resources and ensuring that investment continues to be directed to those areas of greatest need and impact.

“We must work together to manage these financial challenges, ensuring that we are using public funds responsibly while continuing to provide safe, high-quality care,” she said.

More to follow ...