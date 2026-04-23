Ireland

Girl airlifted to hospital after being struck by car in Co Westmeath

Gardaí appealing for witnesses after incident on Wednesday

Gardaí have appealed for dash cam footage of road traffic incident after child was seriously injured
Gardaí have appealed for dash cam footage of road traffic incident after child was seriously injured
Ronan McGreevy
Thu Apr 23 2026 - 15:361 MIN READ

A girl was airlifted to hospital after she was struck by a car in Co Westmeath on Wednesday evening.

The incident, in which the child suffered serious injuries, took place on the L6821 at Clonmellon shortly before 7.30pm.

Gardaí and the emergency services were alerted to the scene after the car collided with the child, a pedestrian, at Killallon Road shortly before 7.30pm.

The girl was airlifted to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin, where her condition remained critical on Thursday.

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The scene was preserved for a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, and the road remained closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident, including road users with camera or dash cam footage from the area between 6.45pm and 7.45pm, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda station on 044 9384000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

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