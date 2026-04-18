Have your say: What did you find in Census 1926?

The 1926 census records were released on Saturday morning.
The National Archives has digitised a vast data set of more than 700,000 pages, painstakingly transcribing census returns in a process which took three years, that gives an intimate snapshot of a nation in its infancy and the lives of a recorded population of 2.97 million.
· What have you found of interest in the census?
· What did you discover about Ireland in 1926? Who lived in your neighbourhood 100 years ago? Did you uncover a relative you never knew existed? Or a job title you never heard of?
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You can let us know what you found using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. Please include a phone number for verification purposes only. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential.
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