Ireland

Have your say: What did you find in Census 1926?

The 1926 Census offers a unique window into our past. Share your story

Census
Sat Apr 18 2026 - 07:501 MIN READ

The 1926 census records were released on Saturday morning.

The National Archives has digitised a vast data set of more than 700,000 pages, painstakingly transcribing census returns in a process which took three years, that gives an intimate snapshot of a nation in its infancy and the lives of a recorded population of 2.97 million.

· What have you found of interest in the census?

· What did you discover about Ireland in 1926? Who lived in your neighbourhood 100 years ago? Did you uncover a relative you never knew existed? Or a job title you never heard of?

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You can let us know what you found using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. Please include a phone number for verification purposes only. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.

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