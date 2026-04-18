Ireland

Four rescued after boat catches fire in Dublin Bay

Pleasure craft was more than 2km off coast and sank afterwards

The boat went on fire off Dún Laoghaire on Saturday afternoon. Photograph: Damien Storan
The boat went on fire off Dún Laoghaire on Saturday afternoon. Photograph: Damien Storan
Conor Pope
Sat Apr 18 2026 - 18:001 MIN READ

Four people had to be rescued by the Coast Guard after fire broke out on a boat in the bay off Dún Laoghaire harbour on Saturday afternoon.

At about 3.45pm, an 11-metre pleasure craft with four adults on board called the Coast Guard reporting a fire on board.

At the time the emergency call was made the vessel was about 2.4km (1.5 miles) northeast of Dún Laoghaire.

Thick plumes of black smoke were visible from multiple points along the coast.

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The Dublin Coast Guard immediately tasked Dún Laoghaire RNLI. Aninshore lifeboat arrived on scene at about 3:56pm.

Fire off Dublin Bay on Saturday afternoon. Photograph: Rebecca Daly
Fire off Dublin Bay on Saturday afternoon. Photograph: Rebecca Daly

The crew rescued the four adults and took them ashore to be assessed at the RNLI station, where they were met by HSE and fire service personnel.

The Dún Laoghaire All Weather Lifeboat and Dublin Port tug remained on scene monitoring the situation and at about 5.15pm the fire on board the boat was reported extinguished and the vessel sunk.

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Conor Pope

Conor Pope

Conor Pope is Consumer Affairs Correspondent, Pricewatch Editor