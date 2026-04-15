Ireland

Ask the Lawyer: Submit your legal questions to our experts

New column will ask lawyers to help answer readers’ legal questions

Ask the Lawyer
A new column will seek to respond to readers’ legal questions. Graphic: Paul Scott
Wed Apr 15 2026 - 16:451 MIN READ

Are there burning questions you want to ask a lawyer but have no time to make an appointment for a consultation?

Questions about making a will perhaps?

Or maybe a query about conveyancing or a right of way?

If you have such questions then why not submit them to The Irish Times where journalist Joanne Hunt is starting a new weekly Ask the Lawyer column.

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She will seek to answer your legal queries by speaking to lawyers to get the lowdown on what’s what.

You can submit your questions below.

Please provide your full name and phone number for verification purposes. Your contact details will be kept confidential.

While we will try to answer as many questions as possible, it many not be possible to answer every one.

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