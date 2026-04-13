McEntee refuses to say if O’Callaghan consulted her on request for Army to clear blockades

Protesters block the N7 motorway in Rathcoole near Dublin on Sunday, the sixth day of a protest against rising fuel prices. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee has suggested processes at a senior Government level can be “improved,” after the Minister for Justice last week made a surprise announcement the Army was being called in to clear fuel-protest blockades.

Early last Thursday morning, Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan announced that a formal request had been made to the Defence Forces to assist with policing the blockades that had cut off access to ports as well as the country’s only oil refinery.

The request to bring in the Army attracted some criticism, with some Opposition politicians claiming it had further aggravated protesters.

Ultimately, while the Defence Forces offered some support they largely remained on “standby” with the majority of blockades and protests eventually being cleared by An Garda Síochána.

When asked if she had been consulted before the Minister for Justice announced he would be bringing in the Army, McEntee twice declined to say and said she wasn’t going to “get into what is an internal Government process”.

“I think with any kind of situation like this, what’s clear is that we need to always make sure we’re doing things in a most seamless way. I will say that I think things at a senior level can be improved, and I think that for any type of situation like this, we need to reassess and we need to look at how processes were put in place,” McEntee told RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland on Monday.

“I’m not going to get into the details of our Government process, but what I’ll say is I think, for any type of scenario, we need to review afterwards and make sure that we have seamless engagement and that we have a seamless process at every step and at every level.”

Asked if she had any reservations about the request to call in the Defence Forces, McEntee said she was not going to question the request from the gardaí.

The Minister was speaking following the announcement at the weekend of a new half-a-billion-euro package to help with the cost of fuel that includes a delay in a planned increase of the carbon tax next month to October.

McEntee said the Government would still spend money on retrofitting that had been planned to be funded by the revenue raised from the carbon tax increase, but that more exact levels of funding for such projects would be decided in Budget 2027.