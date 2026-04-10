Poet Gabriel Rosenstock remembered at moving bilingual funeral Mass

The family of Gabriel Rosenstock at the funeral mass in Monkstown, Co Dublin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Irish-language poet and translator Gabriel Rosenstock was described by his son, Tristan, as “a bumbóg” (a bumble bee) who was “constantly exploring cross-pollination between cultures and languages” at a moving bilingual funeral Mass on Friday.

Although the poet’s heart and soul was in the Irish language, he maintained a wide circle of writers according to Tristan, a presenter and musician. “Bhí a chroí agus a hanam sa Ghaeilge gan dabht, but his network of poets and friends was truly international.

“Meeting and connecting with poets from different cultures, that is what sustained him his whole life,” he said.

Mourners at the service included President Catherine Connolly, academic Máirín Nic Eoin and the author’s nephew, comedian Mario Rosenstock, as well as trade unionist Des Geraghty, poet Cathal Ó Searcaigh and Glenroe star Geraldine Plunkett, who read payers of the faithful.

President Catherine Connolly arriving for the funeral mass at St Patrick’s Church, Monkstown, Co Dublin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Gabriel Rosenstock died on April 6th at the age of 76 in his home in Monkstown after six years of cancer.

In his eulogy, Tristan Rosenstock read his father’s poem Bumbóg, and told the congregation of his love of travel, his family and poetry and how he put haiku on the literary map in Ireland.

Referencing Gabriel Rosenstock’s 2009 book, Haiku: The Gentle Art of Disappearing, Tristan said: “Dad as you prepare for your final disappearing act, please know that we will see you in every haiku moment unfolding before our eyes, because you have shown us how to disappear and how to take in that moment.”

He quoted Rosenstock’s haiku, “Ólann mo mhiúil as an nGainséis” (“My mule drinks from the Ganges”), which appeared on the memorial cards. “Dad, your mule awaits to bring you to the next glorious peak on your eternal journey.”

An image from the funeral of Gabriel Rosenstock in Monkstown, Co Dublin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The gifts symbolising Rosenstock’s life included his Panama hat, recognisable to all who knew him; his children’s book Púcaí Schmúcaí agus dánta eile; as well as his Irish-language translation of Dick Bruna’s Grandpa and Grandma Bunny; a keffiyeh to represent his solidarity with the Palestinian people; and conch shell from his travels.

Fr John McDonagh told mourners the poet was “treasured person in society, an architect of beauty and writing”.

He said: “I heard Gabriel say that he accepted death. He accepted it as a mystery. Then on the other hand his life was devoted to creativity; the creation of literature in abundance, in the beauty of words, in the configuration of thought and imagination.

“There was also the creation of family. He knew the Cross, he knew the pain of his brother’s death when he was 10 years old. He knew the heartache of the death of his daughter Éabha and that other dimension of [the] Cross that comes in day in, day out even though we might not name it; creative acceptance.”

Flute player and friend of Rosenstock Cormac Breatnach played a stirring rendition of Marbhna Luimnigh/The Lament for Limerick, where Gabriel Rosenstock was from originally.

After the service, he was cremated at Mount Jerome cemetery in Harold’s Cross, Dublin.