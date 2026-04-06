Irish writer and poet Gabriel Rosenstock dies aged 76

The death has taken place of the prominent poet, writer, haikuist and translator Gabriel Rosenstock, following a short illness.

He was 76.

Born in Kilfinane, Co Limerick in 1949, Rosenstock wrote primarily in Irish.

His works included children’s literature in prose and verse, plays, novels, essays and short stories.

He won numerous awards and was a member of Aosdána, the Irish academy of arts and letters. He was an honorary member of the European Haiku Society and was also a former chairman of Poetry Ireland/Éigse Éireann.

A statement issued by his family said: “He believed in the power of poetry and in its ability to build bridges between different cultures. He was a prolific and restless soul who published over 400 books.

“He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and who read him.”

He studied at University College Cork, where he was involved with the publication of the literary journal Innti.

His son, broadcaster Tristan Rosenstock, co-edited Inside Innti: A new wave in Irish Poetry in 2024, featuring his father’s work and the work of Michael Davitt, Nuala Ní Dhomhnaill, Liam Ó Muirthile.

Rosenstock translated titles from the Tintin and Asterix series of illustrated books to Irish. Other works include Irish editions of The Gruffalo (An Garbhán), Sa Tóir ar an Yeití (Cló Mhaigh Eo) and Birbal (Cló Iar-Chonnacht).

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His book Haiku Más É Do Thoil É! (An Gúm) won the Children’s Books Judges’ Special Award in 2015.

He contributed to the LiederNet Archive of texts and translations of art songs and choral works, and translated songs by Nick Drake, Bob Dylan, Bob Marley, The Pogues, Kate Bush, Van Morrison, Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen for the IMRAM festival.

He is survived by his wife, Eithne, and their three children Héilean, Saffron and Tristan.