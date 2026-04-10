Irishman hospitalised in Austria after cycling wrong way around roundabout, police say

Police in Innsbruck said the man was taken to hospital in the city

A Tipperary man has been hospitalised with injures in Austria after police said it appeared he cycled the wrong way around a roundabout.

Innsbruck police said the 46-year-old was cycling against the flow of traffic when he was involved in a collision with a car driven by a 62-year-old in the Fritzens region outside the city.

“The incident happened on a country road at a roundabout where we can only assume the man went around the wrong direction, though that has yet to be confirmed,” said a police spokesman in Innsbruck.

The cyclist was thrown over the bonnet of the car and landed in an adjacent traffic island.

Passersby reacted quickly and alerted emergency services who took him to hospital in Innsbruck with unspecified injuries.

“The cyclist was conscious and responsive and both he and the driver were tested for alcohol, both zero,” the police spokesman said.