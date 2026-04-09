Ireland

N6 Galway ring road is granted planning approval after years of delays

High Court challenges to a previous grant of permission for the 18km ring road led to a fresh planning process

Traffic on Galway's Headford Road. Photograph: Joe O’Shaughnessy
Traffic on Galway's Headford Road. Photograph: Joe O’Shaughnessy
Tim O'Brien
Thu Apr 09 2026 - 09:581 MIN READ

Planning approval has been granted for the N6 Galway ring road after several decades of false starts for the project.

Galway County Council, Galway City Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) said they welcomed the decision of An Coimisiún Pleanála to grant approval for the project, known as N6 GCRR.

“The N6 GCRR is a core component of the wider transport solution for Galway City and County, complementing BusConnects, ongoing rail enhancements, Active Travel and the continued delivery of other major transport initiatives under the Galway Transport Strategy,” they said in a joint statement.

“Galway County Council, Galway City Council and TII recognise that the prolonged planning process associated with the N6 GCRR has been very difficult for home and property owners affected by the proposed route.”

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The councils and TII said they would now proceed to the next phase of the project, which includes the progression of detailed design, preparation of contract documentation and the procurement process.

Galway city has had severe traffic problems for more than 30 years, and various proposals for a ring road have been advanced in that time.

Route of proposed Galway city ring road
Route of proposed Galway city ring road

High Court challenges to a previous grant of permission for the 18km ring road project, estimated in 2016 to cost €600 million, led to An Coimisiún Pleanála’s predecessor conceding its decision contained legal flaws, so the planning application was considered afresh.

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Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien is an Irish Times journalist