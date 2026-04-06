Former ceann comhairle and Fine Gael minister Seán Barrett dies aged 81

Former ceann comhairle and Fine Gael minister Seán Barrett has died aged 81.

Barrett served as a Fine Gael TD for Dún Laoghaire for more than 20 years from 1981 until he announced his retirement in advance of the 2002 general election. He returned to national politics in 2007 when he again successfully won a seat, which he held until his ultimate retirement from the Dáil in 2020.

During his time in government, he served as minister for defence and minister for the marine and two separate stints as government chief whip. In a statement on Monday, Fine Gael leader and Tánaiste Simon Harris said: “Seán was known for his steady judgment, his understanding of the Dáil, and his ability to navigate complex political challenges with professionalism and integrity.”

Harris said he first met Barrett during his term as ceann comhairle between 2011 and 2016. During his five years in the role, Barrett oversaw the introduction of Oireachtas television and the revival of State-recognised bravery awards.

“I found him witty, intelligent, sincere, and a man of deep convictions. In his role as ceann comhairle, he exuded fairness, authority and a firm but measured approach in the chair,” said Harris.

“He was a guardian of parliamentary standards and ensured that the business of the Dáil was conducted with order and respect, during what was a tumultuous period in Irish politics following the financial crash.”

Harris said his thoughts were with Barrett’s family, including “his wife Sheila, his children, grandchildren, wider family, friends, and former colleagues at this sad time”.

Minister for Health and current Fine Gael minister in Barrett’s former constituency Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, said she was “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Seán Barrett”.

“On a personal level, Seán was enormously kind to me during my time working for Fine Gael in Leinster House, and even more so as a new Councillor and TD for our area. His advice was invaluable,” she said

“His extensive contribution to our area is evident today in the many organisations he supported, not only through his work as a public representative but also as a volunteer. When I am out canvassing, people still mention his kindness and support for the people of Dún Laoghaire, whom he represented so proudly.