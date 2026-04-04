Man in his 30s dies in hospital following car crash in Co Longford

Gardaí are asking any motorists who may have video footage and who were travelling in the area at the time to make their footage available to investigating officers. Photo: Bryan O’Brien Keywords: drink drugs accident traffic crime Garda crash stock motorbike

A man in his 30s has died following a single-vehicle crash in Co Longford last week.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place on the R392 in Ballymahon, Co Longford, shortly after midnight last Sunday, March 29th.

The man was the sole occupant of the car, and no other injuries have been reported.

He was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore, Co Offaly, where he died on Friday.

Meanwhile, gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a crash in Co Donegal that left a woman seriously injured.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly after 3pm on Friday to an incident involving a pedestrian and a lorry at Station Roundabout, Port Road, Letterkenny.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital

A technical examination of the scene was carried out by Garda forensic collision investigators, and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are asking any motorists who may have video footage and who were travelling in the area of either incident at the time to make their footage available to investigating officers.

Anyone with information related to either crash is asked to contact the Garda confidential line or any Garda station.