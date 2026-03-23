Boy (3) who fell 20ft from Waterford apartment balcony released from hospital

Jayden and Nevaeh O'Neill (centre), who fell from a second-floor balcony in Waterford on Friday, with father Ryan O'Neill, mother Regina Smith and siblings Jaxson (far left) and Alliyah (far right). Photograph: Regina Smith

A three-year-old boy who suffered a brain bleed following a fall from a two-storey apartment balcony in Waterford city when a pane of glass gave way has been discharged from hospital.

Brother and sister Jayden and Nevaeh (7) fell from a balcony in Block C at Mount Suir apartments in Gracedieu at 10.40am last Friday.

The siblings fell more than 20ft when the pane of glass on the balcony railing crashed to the ground. They had been playing with two other siblings who were not injured.

The children were taken to University Hospital Waterford. Nevaeh was discharged from hospital on Friday night, and Jayden returned home to parents Ryan O’Neill and Regina Smith on Sunday evening.

Jayden narrowly missed falling on a large shard of glass. His family have confirmed he suffered a brain bleed and will continue to be monitored by medical staff.

Garda forensic teams examined the balcony immediately after the incident.

Waterford City and County Council, which owns Block C of the Mount Suir apartment complex since 2020, said technical experts will examine all balconies today. The council has opened an investigation.

Residents living in Block C have been advised to stay off their balconies until inspections are carried out.

Waterford City and Council Mayor Séamus Ryan said: “We will get to the bottom of what happened.”

Waterford TD Davy Cullinane said residents at Mount Suir can no longer be left in “unacceptable and unsafe conditions”.

“What happened on Friday is unacceptable. No child or family should be left living with such risk,” he said in a statement.

“The response so far is not good enough. Residents have been raising concerns about the complex for years. A full internal and external inspection of every apartment in the complex must happen now.”

Last year the council received 25 complaints from its tenants, the majority of which focused on chronic leaking issues.