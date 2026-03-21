Weather Ireland: Sunshine and dry spells this weekend but unsettled conditions ahead

Long spells of hazy sunshine meant temperatures of up to 16 degrees were experienced across Ireland on Saturday. File photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

The sunshine and clear blue skies will dominate this weekend, but Met Éireann forecasts cloud, wind and rain to return.

Long spells of hazy sunshine meant temperatures of up to 16 degrees were experienced across Ireland on Saturday. Sunday will begin cloudier, with some rain and drizzle, but this will clear to give way to sunshine for most parts through the morning and afternoon and similar temperatures to Saturday.

However, Met Éireann said that it will turn “more unsettled next week” and temperatures will drop.

Monday will remain a largely dry day, apart from the odd spot of drizzle, but it’ll become increasingly cloudy with some light rain.

By Tuesday, the rain will become heavy at times, with widespread showers, some of hail. Temperatures will range between 6 and 12 degrees at the beginning of the week.

But on Tuesday evening, temperatures will drop to between 1 to 4 degrees.

On Wednesday temperatures will be between 7 to 9 degrees, but it will feel colder with the added wind chill from fresh to strong and gusty northwest winds. Met Éireann said that these would reach “near gale to gale force in western coastal parts”

The rest of the week looks increasingly unsettled with further spells of rain or showers.