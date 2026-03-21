Child (7) injured in fall from balcony in Waterford released from hospital

Jayden and Nevaeh O'Neill (centre) who fell from a second floor balcony in Waterford on Friday, with father Ryan O'Neill and mother Regina Smith, and siblings Jaxson (far left) and Alliyah (far right). Photograph courtesy of Regina Smith

One of the children injured in a fall from a second story apartment balcony on Friday in Waterford city has been released from hospital.

Sister and brother Nevaeh (7) and Jayden (3) O’Neill, fell from the balcony at Mount Suir apartments in Gracedieu at 10.40am

A number of ambulances, fire units, gardai and Waterford City and County Council officials have been attending the incident which occurred at Block C, Mount Suir apartments in Waterford city.

The siblings fell more than 20 feet to the ground when a pane of glass on the balcony railing crashed to the ground. They had been playing with two other siblings who were not injured.

The children were taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford (UHW) for treatment of their injuries. Nevaeh was discharged from hospital on Friday night and returned home to her parents Ryan O’Neill and Regina Smith.

Jayden, who was transferred to Temple Street Hospital in Dublin as a precautionary measure due to head injuries he sustained, remains under medical care. He narrowly missed falling on a large shard of glass.

The council owns Block C of the Mount Suir apartment complex for the past six years.

Garda forensic teams examined the balcony from where the children fell.

In a statement Waterford City and County Council said it has been notified of a serious incident at the Mount Suir Apartment complex in Waterford City on Friday, March 20th.

The council has confirmed that it has initiated a formal investigation around the circumstances of the incident.

“The council has reached out to the family to offer support and a formal investigation into the incident has commenced,” the statement added.

Mayor of Waterford City and Council Labour councillor Séamus Ryan said his thoughts and prayers are with the family involved and the children.

“I’m a parent myself so I want to stress how concerned I am for the family. The council are fully investigating what happened and a structural engineer is on site currently. We will get to the bottom of what happened.”

The council held an emergency meeting on Friday afternoon with Tramore-Waterford City West’s six elected councillors at 3:30pm.

Those living in Block C to stay have been informed by council officials to stay off their balconies until an inspection is carried out by them next Monday.

Last year the council received 25 complaints from its tenants, the majority of which focused on chronic leaking issues.

A garda spokesperson said that gardaí in Waterford assisted other agencies in responding to a medical incident at a residential property at Mount Suir, Waterford.