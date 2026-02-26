Ireland

Winning ticket sold in €11m Lotto draw

Winner urged to contact National Lottery offices to claim prize

The winner has been asked to contact the National Lottery Claims Department. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
Órla Ryan
Thu Feb 26 2026 - 08:211 MIN READ

The Lotto jackpot of €11 million was won in a draw on Wednesday night.

It is not yet known where the winning ticket was sold.

The total top prize was €11,101,286. The winning numbers were 19, 20, 22, 25, 28 and 43, while the bonus number was 1.

In total, more than 82,000 players won prizes in the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws.

The winner has been asked to contact the National Lottery Claims Department by calling 1800 666 222, so arrangements can be made to process the prize.

The phone line is open from Monday to Friday, 9.15am to 5.30pm.

