Funeral details for Mia Lily Keogh O’Keeffe (16) announced

Funeral details for the 16-year-old Mia Lily Keogh O’Keeffe, who died following a hit-and-run incident in Co Meath, have been announced.

Details published on RIP.ie say she will be reposing at St Joseph’s Chapel of Rest, Old Johnston, Navan, on Thursday, from 3pm until 6pm.

A funeral service for family and close friends will take place at St Oliver’s Church in Navan, with a private cremation afterwards.

The notice reads that the teenager was predeceased by her great-grandmother Teresa (Lily) Keogh and her friend Amiela Maciejak.

It said she will be “very sadly missed by her heartbroken family”, parents Stephen and Louise, sister Katelyn and her partner Junior, brothers Zack, Cole and Kai, grandparents David, Paula, Debbie and Tony, aunts, uncles, teachers, neighbours and “a large community of friends”.

“May Mia Lily rest in peace,” it said.

Mia Lily was walking her dog on the Slane Road in Navan at about 8.20pm on Saturday when she was struck by a car. Both she and her dog were killed.

A man was arrested in connection with the incident and later released without charge. Gardaí said their investigations were continuing.