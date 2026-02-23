Dog owners cautioned to be mindful as lambing season begins

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon: 'You simply cannot bring your dog for a walk out in the country and just let it roam.' Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

Dog owners have been warned to keep their animals under control as lambing season gets under way amid increases in sheep worrying incidents.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon said, “you simply cannot bring your dog for a walk out in the country and just let it roam,” as he launched a public information campaign.

He said livestock worrying has been a huge concern in the farming community for many years. And the most recently available figures show that in 2024, a total of 1,592 sheep were attacked by dogs and 494 were killed, maimed or had to be put down.

The Minister also referenced figures showing 56 per cent, or 2,732, of the 4,920 stray dogs entering local authority pounds in 2024 were not microchipped.

Since 2016, all dog owners have been obliged to microchip their dogs and Heydon pledged to ensure legislation “evolves in light of new challenges and opportunities”.

A high-level stakeholder group chaired by retired deputy Garda commissioner John Twomey is expected to report “imminently” with recommendations on livestock and sheep worrying, which could include bigger fines.

A recent census of sheep showed 2.6 million breeding sheep in the State, as the Minister said livestock attacks caused devastation through financial losses and the emotional trauma after such incidents.

Records on the numbers of sheep and livestock worrying began in 2019 and since then more farmers have been reporting such incidents but there are still concerns about significant underreporting.

The campaign was launched in partnership with the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association.

The Minister said his department provided €2 million to local authorities last year through a dog control support initiative and would provide a further €2 million in 2026 for the recruitment of additional dog wardens.

The department has responsibility for policy and legislation around the control of dogs but local authorities have responsibility for all operational and enforcement and can appoint dog wardens, provide dog shelters, seize dogs, impose on-the-spot fines and take court proceedings against owners.