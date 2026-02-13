Dublin bus crash victim was a man whose ‘stress-free rhythms’ defined his life, funeral told

A large crowd of mourners outside St Joseph's Church in Dublin's East Wall on Friday morning for the funeral of Frank Daly. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Former Irish Times employee Frank Daly was described at his funeral service as a “true gentleman”.

Daly (85), who lived all his life in East Wall, Dublin, was killed when he was hit by a Bus Éireann bus on North Earl Street on Thursday, February 5th. Three other people, including the bus driver, were injured.

Having worked in the dispatch offices of The Irish Times for more than 45 years, Daly retired in 2022 and was described by former colleagues as one of the fittest men in the newspaper.

His funeral mass took place at St Joseph’s Church, East Wall near where he was born and grew up.

The remains of Frank Daly are taken from the church after the funeral Mass. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Daly was a single man, but was never lonely, according to a eulogy read out at the funeral mass by parish priest Fr John Ennis.

“He enjoyed close relations with his family and with neighbours who looked out for him especially as he grew older,” the priest said.

“Even the young people locally knew him. They would say, ‘all right, Frank?’ and he would respond with a wave in his own way. His simple ‘stress-free rhythm’ defined his life.”

He lost his father, Thomas, at a young age, cared deeply for his mother, Elizabeth, into her old age and saw many of his siblings emigrate.

Despite those losses he remained “gentle, loving and caring”, his family said. These were qualities which endeared him to everyone.

He had a passion for travel and the United States was one of his favourite destinations.

He often visited his sisters Alice and Trudy there and spent many joyful times in their company.

He was unable to return in recent years because of old age and the cost of health insurance.

A message on flowers left at Daly's funeral service. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

He was a private man who never sought the spotlight, but that all changed by the manner of his death. “On February 6th, everything changed for us. Suddenly, he became a name on everybody’s list,” his family said.

He shared a close bond with his brother Dermot and Dermot’s sons, Brian and Ian, and they would often meet in town at Ann’s Bakery on North Earl Street, close to where he was killed.

A 10-minute walk for Daly would often turn into a half-an-hour as he stopped to talk to people.

Daly is survived by his brother Dermot, sisters Elizabeth and Patricia, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.