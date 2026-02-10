New youth-focused Irish language radio service considered by Government

Kneecap perform at a concert at the 3Arena in Dublin in December, 2025. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

The introduction of a new Irish language radio station focused on young people is being considered by the Government.

The Department of Culture, Communications and Sport said preliminary research carried out by Coimisiún na Meán was being considered and that “further work on this matter is under way”.

The current programme for the Government’s term includes a commitment to supporting “the expansion of broadcasting licences for mainstream Irish language radio stations which focus on young listeners”.

The move comes as the success of groups such as Kneecap and films such as An Cailín Ciúin have boosted the language’s popularity.

In a letter sent with a feasibility report, Rónán Ó Domhnaill, media development commissioner at Coimisiún na Meán, addressed Minister for Culture Patrick O’Donovan. He told the Minister the commission asked consultants Oliver & Ohlbaum Associates in 2024 to explore the feasibility of establishing an Irish language youth radio station via a combined FM and digital offering.

He said the feasibility study “aimed to explore and make evidence-based recommendations on cost-effective options for the establishment of such a service”.

Ó Domhnaill said the study looked at audience engagement, serving the needs of the Irish-speaking youth audiences and potential operational models, including opportunities for collaboration with existing media operators.

The letter said three radio operations currently serve the Irish-speaking community in Dublin and nationwide.

These include Raidió na Gaeltachta, the national public service targeting an all-adult audience. Some of its programming is also aimed at younger listeners.

The Coimisiún na Meán letter said Raidió na Life was a “community of interest” radio service that broadcasts on FM to Dublin city and county only.

It targets the adult (15+) audience and broadcasts seven days a week. The station plays 60-70 per cent music and the Irish language competency is “mixed, aimed at both learners of the language and fluent speakers”, the commission said.

Raidió Ri-Rá, established in 2008, is “music-driven”, made up of 75 per cent music, 25 per cent talk, it said. The station is available full-time online with digital and FM broadcasts under temporary licences. It targets a youth audience of 15- to 34-year-olds, the commission said.