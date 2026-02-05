Status orange and yellow weather warnings in place as unsettled weather to last into next week

The Slaney in Enniscorthy burst its banks during Storm Chandra last week, but more rain has fallen since. Photograph: Paul Faith/Getty

Unsettled conditions are forecast to continue into early next week. It comes as rainfall alerts have been issued for 11 counties on Thursday in advance of further potential flooding.

Met Éireann said outbreaks of rain were likely to be widespread on Thursday, but the heaviest rainfall was expected across southern and eastern areas under status orange and yellow alerts.

Given river and ground conditions, “even moderate rainfall could trigger further localised flooding”, the forecaster said, particularly in “fast-responding catchments and downstream of the Wicklow Mountains – including in the southeast, Kildare and Dublin”.

Status orange rain alerts for Co Wicklow and Co Waterford were expected to come into effect at 3am on Thursday, warning of “very heavy rain” on saturated ground.

This, combined with high river levels and high tides, would lead to localised floods, river flooding and difficult travel conditions, Met Éireann said.

The status orange rain warnings last until 3am on Friday.

A status-yellow rain warning for nine other counties, including Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny and Laois, was also due to come into effect at 3am on Thursday.

The alert, which also covers Louth, Wexford, Monaghan and Tipperary, warns of localised floods, river flooding and difficult travel conditions as further rain falls on saturated ground.

The heavy rain forecast for Thursday follows a brief respite from wet conditions on Wednesday. However, many rivers remain close to or above bank-full after last week’s rain, Met Éireann said.

This has left catchments “highly sensitive” to any additional rainfall, it said.

Separately, it said high spring tides over the coming days, combined with strong onshore winds and storm surge, would increase the risk of wave overtopping and coastal flooding in exposed areas.

Keith Leonard, from the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management, said “absolutely every engineering solution and every kind of interim measure” is being taken to deal with the record-breaking levels of water in river catchments around the country.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Wednesday, Leonard said: “We’re in a very unusual situation now, where even rainfall below the warning thresholds can have an impact across the rivers and sometimes the impact lags behind the rainfall, so you could have impacts right up until Friday.”

How to get information on flooding risks Met Éireann is a good place to begin. The forecaster’s website, met.ie , provides national and regional forecasts. You can also get the state of play at your nearest weather station. Its app is better as it provides more localised information and a look-ahead to the next five days. You can set it to default to your area or zoom in on a map to any location. However, it does not give detailed information about river levels or ground conditions. So how do I know that? The OPW maintains waterlevel.ie with real-time data on river levels being fed in from a network of hydrometric stations with gauges at key points along each river. You can zoom in on a map, pick a station and get charts showing current water levels and past water levels. Most local authorities use the mapalerter.ie website and app to send notices to individuals about issues in their area but you have to sign up for it. Then you’ll get notices via text message, app notification and/or email.

Meanwhile, more than 100 households have applied for financial assistance following the floods, a meeting of Fine Gael’s parliamentary party was told on Wednesday evening.

Tánaiste Simon Harris said there had been 103 claims under the Emergency Response Payment for flood-hit households and more are expected.

He said 10 applications had been made to date by businesses and community organisations under a separate assistance scheme.

Harris also told the meeting a Cabinet subcommittee would meet soon to examine the early weather-warning system and the governance structure for future adverse weather events.

Outbreaks of rain are expected to gradually become confined to Ulster on Friday as sunny spells and scattered showers follow from the south, Met Éireann said.

Some scattered showers will be “heavy or possibly thundery”.

While there is some uncertainty, further showers or outbreaks of rain are likely on Saturday, though drier spells are expected later in the day.

On Sunday there will be a mix of clouds and sunny spells with well-scattered showers, Met Éireann said, while early next week is “signalled to continue unsettled”.