Ireland

Man (40s) arrested after teenage girl struck by car in Co Offaly

Girl in critical condition in Crumlin and second pedestrian left with non-life-threatening injuries following incident on Tullamore Road

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident on on the Tullamore Road in Clara to come forward. Photograph: Alan Betson
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident on on the Tullamore Road in Clara to come forward. Photograph: Alan Betson
Thu Feb 05 2026 - 00:301 MIN READ

A teenage girl has been left in a critical condition after she was struck by a car in Co Offaly on Wednesday evening.

The girl, aged in her mid-teens, was on foot when she was struck by a car shortly after 6.15pm on the Tullamore Road in Clara.

She was treated at the scene of the incident before being transferred to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) Crumlin, where her condition is understood to be critical, according to gardaí.

Another pedestrian, a boy in his mid-teens, was also struck by the car and was transferred to Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

READ MORE

Woman awarded more than €170,000 for injuries sustained in parking space incident

Six Nations kicks off with heavyweights Ireland and France, yet Paris looks uninterested

Weather update: Met Éireann issues multiple warnings including orange alert ahead of heavy rain

Trump scolds CNN reporter for not smiling as she asks about Epstein abuse survivors

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene in connection to the incident and was detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in Co Offaly.

A Garda spokesperson said local traffic diversions are in place as the scene has been preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter