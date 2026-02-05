Man (40s) arrested after teenage girl struck by car in Co Offaly

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident on on the Tullamore Road in Clara to come forward. Photograph: Alan Betson

A teenage girl has been left in a critical condition after she was struck by a car in Co Offaly on Wednesday evening.

The girl, aged in her mid-teens, was on foot when she was struck by a car shortly after 6.15pm on the Tullamore Road in Clara.

She was treated at the scene of the incident before being transferred to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) Crumlin, where her condition is understood to be critical, according to gardaí.

Another pedestrian, a boy in his mid-teens, was also struck by the car and was transferred to Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene in connection to the incident and was detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in Co Offaly.

A Garda spokesperson said local traffic diversions are in place as the scene has been preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.