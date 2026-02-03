N11 delays expected in Co Wicklow amid lane closures for three weeks

A section of the N11 will have lane closures to facilitate tree felling at Glen of the Downs. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Motorists using the N11 between junctions 7 and 11 in Co Wicklow have been warned to expect delays for much of February due to lane closures.

Portions of the dual carriageway at are set to be closed to allow for tree safety work at Glen of the Downs by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

From this week until February 23rd, stretches of the road between Bray south and Kilpedder will be closed from Monday to Friday from 9pm until 6am.

The felling of the non-native and damaged trees has been deemed necessary as the trees pose a public safety hazard.

The work will also protect “unique woodland habitat and wildlife at Glen of the Downs”, the NPWS said.

The work is being carried out in collaboration with Transport Infrastructure Ireland and will involve felling of trees that are creating a public safety hazard.

The works also aim to prevent the regrowth of non-native trees, allowing the native woodland to thrive.

Some 85 trees will be felled at ground level, with the majority being Ash trees suffering from Ash dieback, along with non-native trees including Sycamore and Beech.

Additional trees will have crown reduction, branch trimming and stem reduction.

Some treated Cherry Laurel, an invasive species that overhangs the N11, will also be removed as part of the project.

The NPWS said all of the work “will follow best practice to protect the unique native woodland habitat at the Glen of the Downs Nature Reserve and the project has undergone a Screening for Appropriate Assessment”.

All trees are being checked for signs of hibernating or roosting bats, and work on a small number of trees will involve supervision of a specialist bat ecologist.

Where possible, and where it does not pose a safety hazard, timber and brash – leftover wood material – will be left on site as a deadwood component that is a valuable habitat feature in woodland.