Drone pilot apologises after being fined for multiple breaches of regulations

Brazilian-born Helton Assunção offered in court to make public his mistakes in order to help deter others from breaching the law in relation to the flying of drones. Photograph: iStock

A drone pilot has publicly apologised for multiple breaches in three different locations around Ireland.

Brazilian-born Helton Assunção was directed to pay €250 to a nominated charity by Dublin District Court judge Michael Ramsey on Monday.

He pleaded guilty to three offences: being out of a visual line of sight with a drone at Poolbeg in Dublin; operating without the correct authorisation in Smithfield, central Dublin; and operating above the legal ceiling of 120 metres in Donegal. The offences took place in 2024 and 2025.

Mr Assunção offered in court to make public his mistakes in order to help deter others from breaching the law in relation to the flying of drones.

His apology, posted on his Instagram, Facebook and TikTok accounts, acknowledged that “on several occasions I operated my drones in a manner that did not fully comply with applicable flight limitations and airspace requirements”.

“I recognise that greater care and adherence to established procedures are important to ensure the safety of people on the ground and other airspace users.”

Mr Assunção said one of the offences related to the Poolbeg stacks, which are popular with drone users.

“My videos could have convinced others that this type of flying was either explicitly allowed or implicitly ignored as a violation of safety by the Irish Aviation Authority [IAA].”

He also admitted to flying in more remote areas at an altitude and distance that “could have posed a risk to other airspace users who could have seen me, which is an integral component of operating within visual line of sight”.

“I am taking this moment as a learning opportunity, as a way to reach out to my community of creators to encourage others to fly safely and within the requirements of the regulations.”

The IAA said Mr Assunção was known to them as somebody who had a big following for his drone footage on social media.

The IAA’s investigator David Hansell added: “As Ireland’s civil aviation regulator, public safety is our highest priority. Operating a drone in an unauthorised airspace poses a public safety risk.

“Drone pilots must always ensure they are aware of airspace restrictions and comply with aviation safety regulations before flying. That said, rather than solely focusing on sanctions, the IAA applied a balanced approach to prioritise learning, accountability, and the prevention of future occurrences.

“This approach is part of the IAA’s ‘Just Culture’ ethos, which ensures that organisations and individuals can engage proactively with the IAA to address safety issues, while maintaining trust and collaboration across the aviation community.”