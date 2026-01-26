Met Éireann issues rain warning for three counties as low pressure brings unsettled weather

Met Éireann says we can expect the weather this week to be 'dull, wet and breezy'. Photograph: Alan Betson

An “unsettled week” ahead is set to bring further rain and showers over the coming days and into next weekend, as low pressure continues to dominate our weather, Met Éireann has said.

It has issued a status yellow warning for Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow from midnight to 6pm on Tuesday for outbreaks of heavy rain with possible impacts of localised flooding and difficult travel conditions.

The UK Met Office has issued a status yellow rain warning for five counties on Monday – Down, Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry – for heavy rain likely to bring some transport disruption and flooding in places. The warning covers midday to 6pm.

In its detailed forecast for the week ahead, Met Éireann said Monday would be “dull, wet and breezy” as rain becomes widespread throughout the morning.

A clearance is expected to develop in the southwest and west Monday afternoon, with the rain giving way to sunny spells and the occasional shower. But it will remain dull and wet elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 5 to 10 degrees, mildest in the southwest. Moderate to fresh, occasionally strong, winds are expected to veer light southwesterly or variable as the rain clears.

With the worst of the rain predicted to hit on Thursday, Met Éireann has warned people to expect wintry conditions with widespread rain, heavy at times.

It will be wet and windy to begin on Tuesday, with widespread rain, heavy at times, Fresh to strong or near gale and gusty easterly winds should be strongest near eastern and southern coasts with gales on coastal fringes. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.

Wednesday should see some early bright spells in the north but overall, rather cloudy with further showers or longer spells of rain feeding up from the south in mostly moderate to fresh south-easterly winds. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

Thursday is expected to be another rather cloudy day with further showers or longer spells of rain. Some limited brighter intervals could occur. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in light to moderate southeast to east winds, fresher further north.

The weekend offers little change, with the chance of showers or longer spells of rain persisting across most areas as low pressure continues to dominate.