More rain across country this week but west could get some ‘drier and brighter’ weather

Met Éireann forecasts showery outbreaks for many areas of Ulster and Leinster throughout Thursday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Unsettled conditions are set to continue this week with spells of rain expected to cover most of the country before temperatures potentially turn cooler next week, according to Met Éireann.

Showery outbreaks are expected in many areas of Ulster and Leinster throughout Thursday, the forecaster said.

The UK Met Office has issued a status yellow rain alert for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Tyrone and Derry, warning of persistent rain.

The alert, which warns of flooding and transport disruption, comes into effect from 10am until midnight on Thursday.

In the Republic, Met Éireann said the best of any drier and brighter weather is expected farther west, though showers are expected in the southwest, becoming more isolated on Thursday evening.

Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees are expected before dipping to lows of between minus 2 and 3 degrees, though it will be “coldest” in Munster.

Friday will start off largely dry and bright for most, the forecaster said, though cloud and patchy rain will develop in the south before spreading towards the northwest through the day.

Showers will also develop in the southeast on Friday evening, Met Éireann said, while highs of 5 to 8 degrees are expected.

Saturday will be a “dull and damp day” with outbreaks of rain spreading across the country throughout the day, amid highs of 6 to 9 degrees. Scattered outbreaks of rain are expected on Saturday night.

Current indications suggest patchy rain or showers at times on Sunday, but also some drier and brighter intervals.

Details beyond Sunday are “uncertain at this point”, the forecaster said, though low pressure is forecast to remain, bringing generally unsettled conditions and “potentially turning cooler also”.