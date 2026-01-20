Weather

Yellow wind warning issued for Dublin, Wexford and Wicklow

Met Éireann warns of ‘very strong and gusty’ winds and potentially dangerous travelling conditions

A windsurfer at the Shelly Banks in Ringsend, Dublin during Storm Bram last month. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Jack White
Tue Jan 20 2026 - 08:511 MIN READ

A status yellow alert warning of “very strong and gusty” winds has been issued for Dublin, Wexford and Wicklow.

The yellow wind alert is valid from 8am until 2pm on Tuesday, with Met Éireann warning of potentially dangerous travelling conditions, wave overtopping and localised coastal flooding.

The warning was issued shortly before it came into force.

Rain and “blustery” conditions in the south and west, meanwhile, are expected to gradually move northeastward across the country with highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees, the forecaster said.

Overall, the remainder of the week is expected to be unsettled with “frequent” spells of rain.

Wednesday will see rain in the southwest spread across Munster, south Leinster and south Connacht before extending nationwide throughout the afternoon.

Highest temperatures will reach between 6 and 10 degrees.

Met Éireann said Thursday will be another “generally cloudy day” with scattered outbreaks of rain, though some sunny spells are possible in the southwest amid highs of 6 to 9 degrees.

Friday is set to be “dull, damp and quite breezy”, with further rain spreading from the south.

Current indications suggest Saturday will be “blustery” with scattered patches of rain, though more persistent rain is possible in the south, the forecaster said, while temperatures will reach highs of 5 to 8 degrees.

Beyond Saturday, low pressure will remain with further spells of rain likely. Conditions will also potentially turn “cooler” next week, Met Éireann said.

Jack White is a reporter for The Irish Times