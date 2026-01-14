Four creches remain closed due to Garda vetting issues

Of the 41 services who failed to submit complete or partial applications, four remain closed as of Wednesday

Four creches remain closed this week after failing to get the appropriate Garda vetting for staff members, Tusla has confirmed.

On Sunday, the child and family agency said 17 creches around the country may not be able to reopen as they had not complied with the required registration process.

A further 24 childcare facilities failed to submit their applications before the December 31st deadline. Some of these facilities ceased operations in 2025 “without notifying the agency”, a Tusla spokeswoman confirmed.

These four creches “relate to cases where the registered provider does not have appropriate Garda vetting in place”, the spokeswoman said.

“Tusla’s registration team and the county childcare committees will continue to work with these providers to find a resolution over the coming days,” a statement noted.

Tusla’s Garda vetting application service assists providers in submitting applications to the Garda National Vetting Bureau (GNVB), which is responsible for Garda vetting, the spokeswoman said.

“Tusla regularly advises providers that Garda vetting must be in date at all times and to submit a renewal of registration, valid Garda vetting must be submitted. This is checked at registration and on inspection,” the statement added.

“Whilst nobody wants to see a disruption to early-years services, the regulations are in place to keep young children safe from harm and ensure they are provided care in appropriate, safe settings by qualified and Garda-vetted professionals.”

Garda vetting typically takes four to six weeks to complete and childcare facilities should complete this process “before applying for a renewal of registration”, the spokeswoman said.

“Tusla does not have control over Garda vetting processing times; however, we can advise that vetting of the early-years sector is returned within the advised timelines with the GNVB.

“The delays experienced this year is where a provider has delayed responding in relation to their Garda vetting application.”

The names or locations of the creches in question are not being released.