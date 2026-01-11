Weather update: Yellow warning for 11 counties as Met Éireann forecasts strong winds

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for 11 counties from 2pm today.

The warning for counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Wexford and Wicklow will expire at 10pm.

The forecaster warns that travelling conditions may be difficult and advises there may be some wave overtopping, loose objects displaced and some fallen trees and branches.

A status yellow wind warning, which began at midnight, continues for Antrim, Tyrone and Derry continues until midday on Monday, with the same warning for Down expiring at 9pm tonight.

A further status yellow rain warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry which began last night, continues until 9pm tonight.

Met Éireann says this morning will be cloudy with some patchy outbreaks of rain along with some mist and coastal fog. However, it will become wet as rain from the southwest spreads northeastwards across the country through the late morning and afternoon. The rain will be heavy at times.

Today will be milder than recent days with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

A clearance to scattered showers will follow from the southwest in the evening. It will become very windy in the afternoon with very strong and gusty south to southwest and with gales or strong gales in coastal areas.

Tonight will be windy at first, with strong and gusty south to southwest winds with very strong winds in the northwest. However, winds will become mainly moderate overnight. There will be a mix of clear spells and scattered showers for most but a spell of rain will affect the northwest for a time early in the night. Lowest temperatures of five to night degrees.

The forecaster says tomorrow will bring widespread showers and occasional sunshine. Highest temperatures of seven to 11 degrees with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, easing light to moderate by evening.