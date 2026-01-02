Cavan man who drowned in Australia is named as tributes paid

Sean Keaney from Co Cavan died while swimming in Australia. Photograph: RIP.ie

The Irish man who died in a drowning incident off a beach in Australia on New Year’s Eve has been named locally as Sean Keaney.

From Derrin Lower, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, but living in Hanwell, London, England, Mr Keaney drowned at the popular Whitehaven Beach on Whitsunday Island, near the Great Barrier Reef, at around 11am on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the scene after the 35-year-old was found unresponsive in the water.

“Police will prepare a report for the coroner following a drowning incident in the Whitsundays,” police said in a statement on Thursday.

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the incident and “stands ready to provide consular assistance”.

In a tribute posted online, Tara GFC, for whom he played for the past four years, described his death as “heartbreaking”.

“After transferring from Crosserlough GFC in Cavan to Tara GFC, Sean spent an incredible four years with our club, leaving a lasting impact on everyone he met,” the club said.

“We were incredibly lucky to have Sean by our side as we celebrated last year’s and this year’s Championship victories, as well as the All Britain titles.

“A man always found on the dance floor with smile that could light up a room and a laugh that could warm your heart. Sean will be unbelievably missed by us all.”