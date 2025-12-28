Two brothers (80s) who died in Co Sligo house fire named

Two brothers in their 80s have died in a house fire at a property near Easkey in Co Sligo. The brothers, who died at their home in the small village of Rathlee, have been named as Pa and Seamus Cuffe.

The bodies of the two men were transferred to Sligo University Hospital. Postmortem examinations will be conducted on site.

The results will determine the course of the Garda investigation. However, foul play is not suspected to be a factor in the fire.

The Garda Press Office has confirmed that the fire broke out at a farm house in Easkey overnight.

Gardaí and the emergency services were alerted to the fire at 11am on Sunday and attended at the scene. The two pensioners were pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination. Investigations are ongoing.