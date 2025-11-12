Fiosrú opens investigation after death of pedestrian in Co Cork road incident

Fiosrú is investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Mallow, Co Cork. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Fiosrú, the Office of the Police Ombudsman, has begun an investigation following an incident in Co Cork in which a woman in her early 40s was fatally injured when hit by a car.

The incident happened at around 6pm on Tuesday, at Ballyellis on the Killavullen Road out of Mallow, when the woman, a pedestrian, was struck by the vehicle.

Gardaí from Mallow had an earlier interaction with the woman when they were notified she was in a distressed state outside the post office on Thomas Davis St in the town at 5.20pm.

Two officers attended at the scene and brought the woman home to her elderly father at his home in Ballyellis. The woman subsequently ran from the house on to the road and was fatally injured.

The emergency services were alerted and attended at the scene but the woman was pronounced dead and her body removed to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem.

The road was closed off and diversions put in place. A Garda forensic crash investigator was on Wednesday morning examining the scene.

Supt Gary McPolin of Mallow Garda station referred the matter to Fiosrú under Section 203 (1) of the Policing, Security and Community Safety Act, 2024.

Fiosrú, formerly the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission, has confirmed receipt from Supt McPolin of the referral, which was made because of the woman’s earlier engagement with members of An Garda Síochána.

“One of Fiosrú’s on-call team of investigators attended the scene. The team have and will continue to engage with the family concerned,” said Fiosrú in a statement.